Mourinho’s Roma beaten by Sevilla on penalties in Europa League final

Jose Mourinho’s clean European final record has been broken as his team Roma got beaten by Sevilla in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday night.

Mourinho has won all five European finals he has ever played in, but his side could not keep the record for the Portuguese as they fell 4-1 on penalties.

Seven-time winners Sevilla keep their remarkable 100% record going in Uefa Cup and Europa League finals. They have won all seven finals they have ever played in.

Read Also: Mourinho makes history as Roma beat Feyenoord to win inaugural Conference League

It was Gonzalo Montiel who scored the winning spot kick for Sevilla after Roma missed two penalties through Roger Ibanez and Gianluca Mancini.

Mancini had scored an own goal in the 55th minute to help Sevilla get back in the game after Paulo Dybala had opened scoring for Roma earlier.

The game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes and the Spanish side, led by Jose Luis Mendilibar, went on to win the title after a successful shootout.

