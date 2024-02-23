Liverpool to battle Sparta in Europa last-16

English Premier League club Liverpool have been drawn against Sparta Prague in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Another Premier League side West Ham have been paired with Freiburg.

Spain’s Villarreal will battle France’s Marseille in the round whileAC Milan of Italy will take on Slavia Prague.

Read Also: Like Liverpool’s Klopp, Barcelona’s Xavi announces exit from club

The first legs of the ties will take place on 7 March, with the second legs to be played a week later on 14 March.

Europa League last-16 draw

Sparta Prague v Liverpool

Marseille v Villarreal

Roma v Brighton

Benfica v Rangers

Freiburg v West Ham

Sporting Lisbon v Atalanta

AC Milan v Slavia Prague

Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now