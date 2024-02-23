Sports
Liverpool to battle Sparta in Europa last-16
English Premier League club Liverpool have been drawn against Sparta Prague in the knockout stages of the Europa League.
Another Premier League side West Ham have been paired with Freiburg.
Spain’s Villarreal will battle France’s Marseille in the round whileAC Milan of Italy will take on Slavia Prague.
Read Also: Like Liverpool’s Klopp, Barcelona’s Xavi announces exit from club
The first legs of the ties will take place on 7 March, with the second legs to be played a week later on 14 March.
Europa League last-16 draw
Sparta Prague v Liverpool
Marseille v Villarreal
Roma v Brighton
Benfica v Rangers
Freiburg v West Ham
Sporting Lisbon v Atalanta
AC Milan v Slavia Prague
Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen
