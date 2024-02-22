Sports
Alves found guilty of nightclub rape, bags prison sentence
Former Brazil footballer Dani Alves has been sentenced to four and half years in prison after he was found guilty of rape in Spain.
Alves was first arrested in January 2023 and has been in pre-trial detention ever since.
The 40-year-old former Barcelona star had denied sexually assaulting the woman in the early hours of 31 December 2022.
As well as handing Alves a four-and-a-half year sentence, the court said he should face a further five years’ probation.
More to follow…
