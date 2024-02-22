Alves found guilty of nightclub rape, bags prison sentence

Former Brazil footballer Dani Alves has been sentenced to four and half years in prison after he was found guilty of rape in Spain.

Alves was first arrested in January 2023 and has been in pre-trial detention ever since.

The 40-year-old former Barcelona star had denied sexually assaulting the woman in the early hours of 31 December 2022.

As well as handing Alves a four-and-a-half year sentence, the court said he should face a further five years’ probation.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now