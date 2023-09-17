No survivor as 14 die in Brazil’s plane crash

Fourteen people comprising 12 passengers and two crew members on board a small plane were killed Saturday when the plane crashed in the Brazilian Amazonas northern town of Barcelos, the state Governor Wilson Lima, confirmed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday morning.

Lima said the accident took place in the Barcelos province, some 400km from the state capital, Manaus, a popular tourist stop in the country.

“I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday,” Lima wrote.

“Our teams have been working from the outset to provide the necessary support. My sympathy and prayers go out to their families and friends,” he added.

READ ALSO:Brazilian police accuse ex-president of receiving $70,000 cash gift from Saudi Arabia

The airline which owns the ill fated plane, Manaus Aerotaxi, also issued a statement on the crash confirming that there had been an accident and that it was investigating the cause of the crash.

“We count on respect for the privacy of those involved at this difficult time and will be available to provide all necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses,” the statement said.

The Brazilian Air Force also said in a statement that investigators from the Accident Investigation and Prevention Center had been called in to begin an investigation into the reasons for the crash of the small aircraft, an Embraer Bandeirante with the registration PT-SOG.

According to local media, the plane was an 18-passenger EMB-110, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by Brazilian aircraft-maker Embraer used in carrying tourists to the Brazilian Amazon sites.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now