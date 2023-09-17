Death toll from Libya floods rises to 11,300

The United Nations says the death toll from the flooding in Libya has risen to over 11,300 in the eastern city of Derna, with another 10,100 people still unaccounted for.

UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs which quoted figures by the International Red Cross Society on Sunday, said an additional 170 bodies were recovered outside Derna on Saturday.

“These figures are expected to rise as search-and-rescue crews work tirelessly to find survivors,” the UN said.

“Nearly a week after Storm Daniel hit northeastern Libya, the humanitarian situation remains particularly grim in Derna,” the update said.

“Severe drinking water problems have gripped the city, and at least 55 children were poisoned from drinking polluted water.

“In surrounding areas, most of which have seen years of armed conflict, the dangers of landmines shifting from floodwaters, threatening civilians who enter on foot, thereby hindering rescue operations,” it added.

