17 dead, dozens missing in Congo landslide

Not less than 17 people have been confirmed dead with dozens of others missing following a landslide that hit northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo after torrential rainfall on Sunday, authorities report.

According to emergency services officials, the disaster took place along the Congo River in the town of Lisal in northwestern Mongala province where the victims lived in homes built at the foot of a mountain.

The officials warned that the toll could rise as rescuers sift through rubble beneath collapsed homes.

Read also: 15 killed, scores injured in Uganda landslide

Matthieu Mole, the President of a civil society organization, Forces Vives, who confirmed the incident to local media, said the torrential rain caused the landslide.

“A torrential downpour caused a lot of damage, including a landslide that swallowed up several houses,” Mole said.

“The toll is still provisional as bodies are still under the rubble,” he added.

The governor of the region, Cesar Limbaya Mbangisa, who addressed a press conference, said machinery was desperately needed to help clear away the debris and try to save any survivors.

Mbangisa also declared three days of morning throughout the province.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now