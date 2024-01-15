Nigeria Immigration Service loses four personnel in fatal accident

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has announced the death of four of its personnel who died as a result of a ghastly accident last week

A press statement by the NIS’s Public Relations Officer, Adedotun Aridegbe, said the officers were on their way from Kano to Abuja when the accident occurred leading to the death of the four.

“A group of eleven of our personnel were returning to Abuja from an official assignment in Kano, in an eighteen-seater official bus,” Aridegbe said.

“Tragically, they were involved in a ghastly accident a few kilometers from Kano. As a result, four of our personnel lost their lives. This has been a deeply distressing and sorrowful moment for all of us within the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“Seven of our colleagues who sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano. Our thoughts and prayers are with them for a swift and complete recovery.”

On why it took the Service this long to let the public know about the accident, the PRO said:

“The Nigeria Immigration Service, in light of this unfortunate incident, had to first ensure the families of the deceased were informed and supported before addressing the media. Arrangements for the burials of our departed colleagues are being organized with utmost care and respect.

“The Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, is deeply grieved by this loss and is personally extending her condolences and support to the families of the deceased. The Service stands firmly with those left behind by their breadwinners during this distressing period.

“An immediate investigation has been ordered by the Acting CGI to ascertain the remote cause of the accident. We are committed to understanding the circumstances that led to this tragic event and will take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“This is a time of deep reflection for the entire Nigeria Immigration Service family. The Acting CGI has directed all Commands and Formation Heads to fly our flag at half-mast for the next seven days. We will observe a three-day mourning period in honor and memory of our fallen colleagues.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time. We ask for your respect for the privacy of the affected families as they navigate this immense loss,” he added.

