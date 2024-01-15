Five dead, 8 injured in Ogun auto crash

Five persons were confirmed dead and eight others in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

She said a Mazda bus and a Mercedes Benz truck were involved in the accident.

Okpe said: “A total of 15 people – eight men and seven women – were involved in the accident.

“Eight people were injured from the crash while five persons died.

