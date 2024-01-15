Seven family members die in Kano fire incident

Seven members of the same family died in a fire incident near Tudun Wada Juma’at Mosque in Kano on Sunday night.

An official of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullah, disclosed this to journalists on Monday.

He said the father, mother, and five of their children died in the incident.

Abdullah said: “We received a distress call at Dakata fire station from one Ibrahim Sani at about 12:25 a.m. that there was a fire incident in a building at Tudun Wada Quarters.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our fire fighting vehicle to the scene at about 12:30 a.m.”

He said seven unconscious victims were evacuated by firefighters from the slightly burnt two rooms and a parlour they were occupying to the hospital.

“The doctor confirmed seven of them dead due to the smoke they inhaled. Investigation revealed that the fire caused by an electric spark, was out of control by the time firefighters arrived,” the official added.

