Fire razes 200 shops in Cross River

Fire on Monday night razed 200 shops at Ikom main market in Ikom local government area of Cross River State.

The Chairman of the Lagos line in the market, Mr. Chika Anya, told journalists on Tuesday the intensity of the inferno was such that nothing was salvaged from the affected shops.

He said the fire incident has been a reoccurring problem in the market.

Anya said: “All we want now is government support to enable us to get our lives back.

“Government should also do the needful by having a functional fire service in Ikom and other council areas of the state.”

Meanwhile, the Director of the state Fire Service, Mr. Peter Okorebi, said the agency would investigate the cause of the fire and take preventive measures.

Okorebi, however, said the shop owners have for long formed the habit of cooking in the shops despite repeated warnings against such by the fire service.

“Our safety officers have repeatedly advised them against this trend but they simply won’t listen,” he added.

