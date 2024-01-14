News
Cross River govt confirms cholera outbreak in two LGAs
The Cross River State government has confirmed a cholera outbreak in two local government areas in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Henry Ayuk, in a chat with journalists on Sunday in Calabar, listed the affected local government areas as Obubura and Biase.
Ayuk said one case was confirmed in Obubura and two in Biase.
He added that an Emergency Operation Centre had been activated by his ministry with the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Blessing Ekpenyong, appointed as Incident Manager to coordinate the process.
The commissioner said: “Response commodities, including drugs donated by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), are being put in place by the Surveillance Unit and Logistic Management Coordinating Unit of the state Ministry of Health would be sent to the affected wards.
“The LGA’s Rapid Response Team has already been deployed to affected wards for case investigation and line listing of reported cases, to contain the spread of the disease.”
He urged the people of the state to adhere strictly to all measures against the disease and avoid water from unhealthy sources, unripe fruits, and contaminated foods.
