News
Gunmen kill leader of community group in Rivers
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly killed the Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) in the Obio/Akpo local government area of Rivers State identified as Ndidi Livingstone on Saturday evening.
Residents of the Mgboshimni community told journalists on Sunday the gunmen who drove in a Highlander Jeep trailed the deceased to a new generation church in the area and shot him dead.
The residents added that the assailants who were dressed in police uniforms had lurked around in the area for several minutes before they struck.
However, the Rivers State police command has not confirmed the killing at the time of filling this report.
