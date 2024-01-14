Gunmen kill leader of community group in Rivers

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly killed the Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) in the Obio/Akpo local government area of Rivers State identified as Ndidi Livingstone on Saturday evening.

Residents of the Mgboshimni community told journalists on Sunday the gunmen who drove in a Highlander Jeep trailed the deceased to a new generation church in the area and shot him dead.

READ ALSO: 11 die in Rivers boat mishap

The residents added that the assailants who were dressed in police uniforms had lurked around in the area for several minutes before they struck.

However, the Rivers State police command has not confirmed the killing at the time of filling this report.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now