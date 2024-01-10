News
11 die in Rivers boat mishap
At least 11 persons died in a boat mishap on the Andoni-Bonny coastal waters in Rivers on Tuesday.
An eyewitness told journalists the accident occurred when two passenger boats collided along the route.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, also confirmed the accident to journalists on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.
She, however, dismissed claims that 20 people died in the accident.
Iringe-Koko said: “The accident occurred on January 9 at about 9:15 a.m. when a local wooden boat powered by a single 25HP Yamaha engine carrying passengers sank.
“The boat carried the passengers from Ukwa community in Ngo town in Andoni Local Government Area en route to Bonny Island when it sank while approaching Amariaria community in Finima town.
“Acting on the strength of the information we received, the officer in charge of Marine, SP Ogarachi Chima, moved to the scene of the incident and discovered 11 passengers feared drowned.”
The spokesperson said the police had launched a full investigation to ascertain the cause of the mishap.
