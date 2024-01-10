Yahaya Bello orders prosecution of 6 men over alleged harassment of NASS members in Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has ordered the prosecution of six persons over an alleged harassment of some members of the state House of Assembly.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onogwu Muhammed, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Lokoja.

He said some members of the National Assembly who were part of the team that paid courtesy visit on the governor were harassed by some hoodlums on Tuesday.

Onogwu added that six suspects had been arrested by the security operatives in connection with the assault on the lawmakers.

He also revealed that Governor Bello had banned unauthorised persons from gaining access to the Government House.

The lawmakers who visited the governor were Senator Jibrin Isah-Echocho, Senator Sunday Karimi Hon Abdullahi Halims, Hon. Zachariah Idris and Sani Abdulrahim Egidi.

Others are – Hon. Abdulrahim Danga, Hon. Gowon Haruna, Hon Tijani Ozigi, Hon. Danladi Aguye and Hon. Salman Idris.

The statement read: “The National Assembly lawmakers from Kogi, excluding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, had visited Governor Bello to congratulate him on the peaceful and credible conduct of the November 11 governorship election and to pledge their unalloyed loyalty to him and the incoming administration.

“Unfortunately, shortly after the fruitful discussion, the governor received with rude shock, the news of the harassment of some of the lawmakers on their way out of the government house.

“Governor Bello swiftly ordered the arrest of the culprits and directed security agencies to investigate the case thoroughly and ensure that the offenders face the full wrath of the law.”

