Yahaya Bello sacks three Kogi monarchs, appoints new Ohinoyi

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday, appointed Alhaji Ahmed Tijani-Anaje as the new Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

The governor, who announced this at the Government House in Lokoja, also appointed Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo-Kabir as the Maigari of Lokoja.

Tijani-Anaje replaced the late Ohinoyi, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, who died after a protracted illness on October 29, 2023.

Gambo-Kabir on his part succeeded the late Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi III, who passed away on September 28, 2022.

Governor Bello also appointed Alhaji Dauda Isah as the Maiyaki of Kupa in Lokoja, Lokoja local government area of the state.

He, however, removed three traditional rulers and suspended one other in the state.

He said: “Having followed through our Traditional and Chieftaincy Laws, Rules and Regulations and all the due processes, we have come to the following resolutions:

“His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah-Koto, the Ohimege-Igu Koton-Karfe, who is also the Chairman, Lokoja/ Kogi Local Government Area Traditional Council, is hereby removed and to be deposed to Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

“His Royal Highness, Sam Bola Ojoa, the Olu Magongo of Magongo is removed and to be deposed to Salka, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

“His Royal Highness, Samuel Adayi Onimisi, the Obobanyi of Emani, is removed and to be deposed to Doko, Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Similarly, the decision of the title ‘Obobanyi of Ihima’ which reads on the promotion letter, upgrading the stool to first-class status, was done without cognisance to the fact that the title, ‘Obobanyi of Ihima’ is a subject of litigation and the court of law is yet to arrive at the possible final decision.

“As such, the government has, however, received several petitions, calling attention to the need to revert and maintain status quo, until the court of law decides.

“To this end, the stool is hereby reverted to ‘Obobanyi of Emani’ as the present occupant remains deposed.

“Also, His Royal Highness, Boniface Musa, the Onu-Ife in Omala Local Government is to be suspended indefinitely.”

