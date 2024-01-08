News
Yahaya Bello sacks three Kogi monarchs, appoints new Ohinoyi
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday, appointed Alhaji Ahmed Tijani-Anaje as the new Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.
The governor, who announced this at the Government House in Lokoja, also appointed Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo-Kabir as the Maigari of Lokoja.
Tijani-Anaje replaced the late Ohinoyi, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, who died after a protracted illness on October 29, 2023.
Gambo-Kabir on his part succeeded the late Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi III, who passed away on September 28, 2022.
Governor Bello also appointed Alhaji Dauda Isah as the Maiyaki of Kupa in Lokoja, Lokoja local government area of the state.
He, however, removed three traditional rulers and suspended one other in the state.
He said: “Having followed through our Traditional and Chieftaincy Laws, Rules and Regulations and all the due processes, we have come to the following resolutions:
“His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah-Koto, the Ohimege-Igu Koton-Karfe, who is also the Chairman, Lokoja/ Kogi Local Government Area Traditional Council, is hereby removed and to be deposed to Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.
READ ALSO: Security agents rescue 21 abducted travellers in Kogi
“His Royal Highness, Sam Bola Ojoa, the Olu Magongo of Magongo is removed and to be deposed to Salka, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.
“His Royal Highness, Samuel Adayi Onimisi, the Obobanyi of Emani, is removed and to be deposed to Doko, Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.
“Similarly, the decision of the title ‘Obobanyi of Ihima’ which reads on the promotion letter, upgrading the stool to first-class status, was done without cognisance to the fact that the title, ‘Obobanyi of Ihima’ is a subject of litigation and the court of law is yet to arrive at the possible final decision.
“As such, the government has, however, received several petitions, calling attention to the need to revert and maintain status quo, until the court of law decides.
“To this end, the stool is hereby reverted to ‘Obobanyi of Emani’ as the present occupant remains deposed.
“Also, His Royal Highness, Boniface Musa, the Onu-Ife in Omala Local Government is to be suspended indefinitely.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...