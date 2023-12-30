News
Security agents rescue 21 abducted travellers in Kogi
Security agents have rescued 21 persons kidnapped by criminals in Kogi State.
The victims were abducted by gunmen along the Ajaokuta-Itobe Road on Thursday.
The Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Onogwu Mohammed, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Lokoja.
He said the operation was carried out by police officers, men Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and local vigilantes.
The statement read: “Upon receiving the report of this distressing incident, Yahaya Bello, CON, the Governor of Kogi State, promptly issued directives to both security agencies and local vigilantes to embark on immediate actions that will lead to the freedom of the captives. He said the perpetrators of this reprehensible act must also be fished out.
“The directive underscored Governor Bello’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens/residents under his charge.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...