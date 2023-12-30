Security agents rescue 21 abducted travellers in Kogi

Security agents have rescued 21 persons kidnapped by criminals in Kogi State.

The victims were abducted by gunmen along the Ajaokuta-Itobe Road on Thursday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Onogwu Mohammed, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Lokoja.

He said the operation was carried out by police officers, men Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and local vigilantes.

The statement read: “Upon receiving the report of this distressing incident, Yahaya Bello, CON, the Governor of Kogi State, promptly issued directives to both security agencies and local vigilantes to embark on immediate actions that will lead to the freedom of the captives. He said the perpetrators of this reprehensible act must also be fished out.

“The directive underscored Governor Bello’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens/residents under his charge.”

