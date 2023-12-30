Plateau governor, Caleb Mutfwang, sheds light on visit to Tinubu in Lagos

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Saturday, explained why he visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

Mutfwang was among the 20 governors who met with the president at his residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Monday.

Gunmen a few hours before the visit killed more than 100 people in coordinated attacks across 15 communities of Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos local government area of the state.

In a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, the governor dismissed claims on some social media that he went to Lagos to make merry while the state was under attack.

Mutfwang said he was in Lagos to brief the president on the security situation in the state.

The visit, according to him, was a sincere effort towards tackling the state’s security challenge.

The statement read: “The purpose of the visit was to apprise the president of the escalating security challenges in the state and to seek prompt intervention from the Federal Government.

”The visit was not for revelry but a sincere effort to draw attention to the security crisis, distinct from past situations.

” Before the Lagos visit, the governor had granted interview on Channels and Arise Televisions and declared his intention of meeting with the president to solicit support over the renewed security challenges in the state.

”He had earlier visited Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) which had been ravaged by severe attacks. Following this, he held a meeting with the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and issued a directive to secure affected communities.

“The decision to meet with Mr. President was aimed at briefing him on the renewed violence for appropriate action.

“His discussions with the President and other governors yielded positive results, and consequently, Vice President Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and other Security Chiefs were dispatched to Plateau to assess the security situation

”Following the briefing, the president ordered security personnel to apprehend the perpetrators and mobilised relief materials for surviving victims.”

