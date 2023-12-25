Gov Mutfwang confirms killing of 50 in Plateau communities

Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Monday confirmed the killing of at least 50 people by gunmen in several communities of Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of the state.

The governor disclosed this at a luncheon organised by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Mangu.

He expressed dismay over the killings and destruction of property by gunmen in the state

Mutfwang promised to adopt stringent measures to tackle insecurity in the state.

He said: “From intelligence reports available to me, at least 50 persons have been killed in Mangu and Bokkos in the last 48 hours.

“This is unacceptable. Enough is enough. These stupid, senseless, and unprovoked acts must stop.

“However, no amount of attacks will break the spirit of the Plateau people. We remain resolute and determined to progress as a people.”

The governor thanked the troops for their unrelenting efforts in the fight against insecurity in Plateau and promised to support the military and other security agencies to secure the state.

“That way, we will prevent some hoodlums, who usually hide under the attacks from perpetrating other crimes such as cattle rustling, armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom, and other crimes.

“We will also strengthen other security agencies to complement the efforts of the military in tackling insecurity in the state,” he added.

In his remark, the Commander of OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, said his troops had responded to the attacks.

He said: “In the last 48 hours, we have responded to 36 distress calls from different locations, simultaneously.

“As we speak, some of our men are in hospital due to the injuries sustained in attacks.

“But we are committed to ensuring that we put a stop to all criminal activities in Plateau.”

