Gov Mutfwang to challenge sack at Supreme Court

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has resolved to appeal the verdict of the Appeal Court that nullified his victory in the March 18 election.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, had earlier on Sunday aside the judgment of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the Mutfwang’s victory in the election.

The panel declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as the duly elected governor of the state.

However, in a statement issued in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, the governor described the ruling as a temporary setback.

He added that the judgment would not stop his plans of repositioning the state toward steady growth and development.

Mutfwang expressed strong optimism that his mandate would be restored at the Supreme Court.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court sacks Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

The statement read: “I want to assure the people of Plateau that the mandate they overwhelmingly gave me will be restored; I have instructed my legal team to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

“I hereby admonish citizens of the state and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remain calm, for as long as God remains on the throne, the mandate of the people will not be tampered with.

“I want to also reiterate my commitment to the rule of law and assure you all that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I have unwavering faith in the judiciary and the Constitution of Nigeria.

“I want to strongly appeal to our supporters, as well as citizens of the state to maintain law and order as Plateau will be victorious.

“I reassure you all of my commitment to continually serve the state with dedication and integrity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now