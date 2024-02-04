February 8th fixed for Nnamdi Kanu’s resumed trial, IPOB reveals

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disclosed that the Nigerian government will resume the trial of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on February 8, 2024.

The pro-Biafra successionist group also accused the Supreme Court of delivering a confusing written judgment against Kanu on December 15, 2023, adding that the world has seen what the Nigerian apex court is made of.

The group said this in a statement on Sunday by it’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleging that the judges disappointed Nigerians who before now believed that there are independent and courageous men at the apex Court of Nigeria.

IPoB statement read: “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, ably led by our indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu maintains that the Nigerian Supreme Court Justices derailed and mishandled justice by quashing the Appeal Court’s judgment in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

“The judgment came to the world as a big surprise. All Nigerians and non-Nigerians have great doubts that the Nigeria Judiciary delivered justice on the matter even as Abuja High Court commences the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on February 8, 2024.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered a confusing written judgment against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on December 15, 2023.

“That compromised judgment discouraged Nigerians who thought there were independent and courageous men at the Apex Court of Nigeria. It showed that ordinary men can’t get justice in Nigeria. The Nigerian Supreme Court has shown what it is made of.

“During the Supreme Court judgment on December 15, 2023, the Justices affirmed that it was unlawful for the Nigerian government to have kidnapped and extraordinarily renditioned Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.

“It is suprising that the same court still stopped the landmark decision and judgment of Nigeria Appeal Court Justices. They also affirmed that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did not jump bail, which was the main reason that the Nigerian government broke international laws and treaty of extradition.

“By kidnapping and extraordinarily renditioning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, they lost all their rights to try him. On what grounds did the lily-livered Justices return the case back to the High Court after Mazi Nnamdi Kanu won the case in Appeal Court?

“Why will the Justices set aside the judgment of the Appeal Court that discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but refused to deliver their own independent judgment on the matter?

“As much as we believed that the Judges were pressured to read a compromised written judgement to be used against a peaceful freedom fighter and a prisoner of conscience, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, nevertheless they played a smart game. They understood the consequences affirming the illegality of extraordinary rendition by the Nigeria government.

“We make bold to say that the Supreme Court connivingly and unprofessionally sent the case back to the High Court so that the federal government will fulfill their agenda. Pontius Pilate Justices indeed.

“The public should take note that the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed February 8, 2024, as a date to commence what would be a scripted or endless Court case. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be represented at the court by his legal team. But we want to inform the Nigeria government and the international community that IPoB have lost confidence in the Nigeria Judiciary until they prove otherwise.

“The Supreme Court Justices colluded with Tinubu’s Government to send the case back to the same Judge who has been playing hanky panky games with the case in the High Court for many years.

“It is sad that the Supreme Court Justices will succumb to pressure or inducement and deny justice to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been persecuted and detained illegally by the Nigeria State for seeking to exit Nigeria via a legal UN supervised Referendum for an independent Biafra Nation.

“By the actions of the Supreme Court, it’s obvious that they are part of the oppressors and suppressors of the UN and the African Charter on People’s Rights to Self Determination.

“The international community, the Human Right Organization, and Civil Society groups should be aware that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, are being persecuted for peacefully championing Biafra self determination from the Nigerian government, Nigerian security forces and the Nigerian Supreme Court.”

