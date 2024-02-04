Oyebanji vows to get abductors of rescued Ekiti pupils, teachers

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has vowed that the abductors of Pupils and teachers of Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School, Emure-Ekiti will be apprehended and dealt with.

The governor made the vow when he visited the rescued pupils and teachers at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, where they are receiving treatment.

The students and their teachers were brought to the hospital from Emure Ekiti by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, and some ministry officials, following the governor’s directive shortly after their release.

Governor Oyebanji who arrived at the hospital a few hours later, had a brief interaction with each of the students and their teachers at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the hospital.

The Governor was received by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Filani; Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof Kayode Olabanji: and a member of the House of Assembly representing Emure Constituency, Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade and some government officials.

Oyebanji, while congratulating the students and their teachers for regaining freedom from the abductors, assured that the perpetrators of the crime would be fished out and punished accordingly.

He also urged the medical team at the hospital not to be in a hurry to discharge the students, stressing the need for them to be properly managed, given the trauma they went through.

The governor, while speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, praised the resilience of the children and expressed gratitude to God for their safe return.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention in the matter. He also thanked heads of security agencies in the country for their swift response to the development.

The governor assured the people of the state that his administration will not rest on its oars in ensuring that criminal elements are flushed out of the state, adding that he remained committed to the security of lives and property of citizens of the state and would continue to collaborate with relevant security agencies and the traditional institutions in the war against criminals.

“We thank God for their safe return. I am excited and I give glory to God. I also thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift response and for giving specific directives. His intervention made a difference and I am thankful to him on behalf of Ekiti people. I am also thankful to the security chiefs for their support. They all put resources together and mobilized men and materials to ensure we rescue the children. All I can say is that we shall go after the criminals and we shall get them”. He added.

Expressing his condolences over the death of the bus driver of the abducted pupils, Mr Taiwo Olugbaye who was reportedly killed by the kidnappers, the Governor said government will not leave any stone unturned in the bid to apprehend the criminals as well as those involved in the killing of two traditional rulers in the state.

“It is very sad. My condolences to the family. I have directed the Deputy Governor to pay a visit to the family and to the Elemure to commiserate with them. But what I can assure Ekiti people is that we will go after the criminals.”

