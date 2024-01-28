Unilorin female student escapes from kidnappers’ den

A female student of the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Miss Moyosore Bright of Zoology Department has miraculously escaped from her abductors after she boarded a minibus from the campus.

According to reports, Moyosore after her lecture on Thursday boarded a minibus popularly known as “Korope” heading towards her hostel in the Tanke area on the outskirts of the university community when the incident happened.

The student was, however, made unconscious by the driver and later found herself in the bush on the outskirts of Ilorin in the evening after she regained consciousness.

She reportedly went to the police station to report the incident by herself.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the command, Ejire Adeyemi Adetoun, said no traces of violence was found on the student after inspection.

Adetoun, however, said she was dispossessed of her Gold chain, her ATM cards and N3000, adding that investigation was on, to track the culprits.

She said her phone and other personal belongings were left with her.

The statement titled “Attempted Kidnapping and Robbery issued by the police spokesperson to journalists in Ilorin on Sunday evening reads: “On 27th January, 2024 at about 2200hrs. The DPO Tanke received an information that a 100 level student of the University of Ilorin was abducted within the school premises.

“Upon receipt of the information,DPO and team responded promptly. Preliminary Investigation revealed that on 26th January, 2024 at about1400hrs a female student named Moyosore Bright of Zoology Department, University of Ilorin boarded a mini bus (korope) at the school terminus on main campus along side other students with the intent of heading to her hostel at Tanke.

“However, she suddenly regained consciousness in the bush at about 1900hrs of same day several kilometers away from Ilorin metropolis.

“No mark of violence on her while her mobile handset was intact but the following items were stolen from her:

1. A gold chain

2. ATM Cards

3. 3000 naira. Investigation is ongoing to track down the culprits who perpetrated this act.

“The Commissioner of Police CP VICTOR OLAIYA (psc+) reassures the public that the command will remain steadfast towards fighting all forms of crimes and criminalities while providing a secure environment for the good people of kwara.

”The CP further urged everyone to report any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through any of the following emergency contact numbers:-07032069501 or 08125275046. You can also reach out via the social media handle on X(formally Twitter) @kwara_ppro.”

