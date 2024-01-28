Ogun police arrest serial rapist, kidnapper

One Abdulazeez Ibrahim, alleged to be a serial rapist, kidnapper and murderer have been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command in the Imaweje community of Ijebu-Ode on Sunday.

The command disclosed this through its spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, adding that Ibrahim was arrested at about 2:30 am on Sunday.

The command said the suspect was also a leader and gunrunner for the notorious Neo-Black Axe Movement, otherwise known as the Aye Confraternity.

He was also alleged to be the second in command, named “Butcher” of the confraternity, and the custodian of all gang weapons used to terrorise some communities in Ijebu-Ode.

Odutola said: “Ibrahim was arrested in the early hours of today (Sunday). He claimed to be a final-year student at Tai Solarin University of Education in Ijegun. He is a serial rapist and murderer. He had earlier been wanted in a kidnapping case.

Read also: Police arrest two over rival clash in Lagos

“He keeps the arms and ammunition the group used for their operations in the Ijebu area. He is believed to be the second in command, which is why they regard him as the ‘Butcher’. He is the leader of the group terrorising some communities in Ijebu-Ode.

“Following intelligence, the Special Weapons and Tactics team stormed his hideout, where several weapons and charms were recovered. One serviceable Beretta fully loaded with four rounds of live ammunition, one pump-action Rifle-Josef with 10 rounds of live cartridges, one English long double barrel rifle, two locally made short single barrel rifles, one locally made short single barrel with two rounds of live ammunition, assorted charms of body armor, and others were recovered from his apartment.”

She noted that the state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alamutu, had vowed to clamp down on notorious criminal elements in the state.

Odutola added: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun, through various sting operations, has promised to eliminate all criminal elements, including syndicate groups notorious for kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, and cultism.”

