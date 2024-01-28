Metro
Police arrests two over clash by rival cult groups in Lagos
Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command attached to the Igando Division have arrested two suspects, Hammed Olawale and Japhet Oderinde, during a rival cult clash.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on his X handle on Sunday.
According to Hundeyin, a locally fabricated semiautomatic pistol was recovered from the suspects.
He further stated that efforts are on to apprehend other fleeing suspects, adding one Abeeb Fagbohun was found shot and has been taken to the hospital.
Read also: West African military regimes withdraw from ECOWAS
He wrote: “20-year-old Hammed Olawale and 23-year-old Japhet Oderinde have been arrested by officers from Igando Division after responding to a distress call that two rival cult groups had gone on rampage.
“The two suspects were found in possession of a locally fabricated semiautomatic pistol with four live rounds of 9mm ammunition.
“26-year-old Abeeb Fagbohun was found shot and promptly taken to hospital. Efforts in top gear to arrest fleeing suspects.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...