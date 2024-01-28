Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command attached to the Igando Division have arrested two suspects, Hammed Olawale and Japhet Oderinde, during a rival cult clash.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on his X handle on Sunday.

According to Hundeyin, a locally fabricated semiautomatic pistol was recovered from the suspects.

He further stated that efforts are on to apprehend other fleeing suspects, adding one Abeeb Fagbohun was found shot and has been taken to the hospital.

Read also: West African military regimes withdraw from ECOWAS

He wrote: “20-year-old Hammed Olawale and 23-year-old Japhet Oderinde have been arrested by officers from Igando Division after responding to a distress call that two rival cult groups had gone on rampage.

“The two suspects were found in possession of a locally fabricated semiautomatic pistol with four live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“26-year-old Abeeb Fagbohun was found shot and promptly taken to hospital. Efforts in top gear to arrest fleeing suspects.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now