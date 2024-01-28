West African military regimes withdraw from ECOWAS

The military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, on Sunday, announced their immediate withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

The leaders of the three Sahel nations on Sunday issued a statement saying it was a “sovereign decision” to leave the ECOWAS “without delay”.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the three countries have been struggling with jihadist violence and poverty, with their attendant suspension from ECOWAS, with Niger and Mali facing heavy sanctions.

They have hardened their positions in recent months and joined forces in an “Alliance of Sahel States”.

Read also:NDLEA declares ex-beauty queen wanted

A French military withdrawal from the Sahel — the region along the Sahara desert across Africa — has heightened concerns over the conflicts spreading southward to the Gulf of Guinea states of Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Ivory Coast.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now