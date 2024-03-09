27 Super Eagles players invited for friendly games vs Mali, Ghana

No fewer than 27 players have been invited to play for the Super Eagles against Mali and Ghana in friendly games.

Ihefu FC of Tanzania player, Benjamin Tanimu, and Luton Star defender Gabriel Osho are first-time invitees to the national team.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi, who missed the AFCON 2023, in-form striker Cyriel Dessers, Tyronne Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins, Taiwo Awoniyi are all making a return to the team.

The two friendly games are billed for Marrakech Morocco on 22 (vs Ghana) and 26 March (vs Mali).

The Eagles are without a head coach, and the list was unveiled by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Saturday.

Other players invited are Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho, Ojo Olorunleke, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem.

Others are Sadiq Umar, Raphael Onyedika, Alhassan Yusuf, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Nathan Tella and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

