Arsenal climb top of Premier League with late win over Brentford
Arsenal put up a fine performance to beat Brentford in a Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.
With the win, the Gunners climbed to top of the league table, leapfrogging Manchester City and Liverpool who play each other on Sunday.
Arsenal lead Liverpool with one point and City with two points.
It’s now eight consecutive victories for the Mikel Arteta lads, who have been free scoring lately in the domestic league.
Declan Rice scored the opener for Arsenal before Aaron Ramsdale made an error to let sliding Yoane Wissa to equalise late in the first half.
With both sides looking for a winner, it was Kai Havertz who succeeded in sealing the win for Arsenal with a fine header in the 86th minute.
In other Premier League clashes on Saturday, Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was again on the scoresheet for Fulham in their 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Crystal Palace played a 1-1 draw with Luton FC while Sheffield United held Bournemouth to a 2-2 draw.
