Arsenal climb top of Premier League with late win over Brentford

Arsenal put up a fine performance to beat Brentford in a Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.

With the win, the Gunners climbed to top of the league table, leapfrogging Manchester City and Liverpool who play each other on Sunday.

Arsenal lead Liverpool with one point and City with two points.

It’s now eight consecutive victories for the Mikel Arteta lads, who have been free scoring lately in the domestic league.

Read Also: First-half penalties help Man Utd beat Everton at Old Trafford

Declan Rice scored the opener for Arsenal before Aaron Ramsdale made an error to let sliding Yoane Wissa to equalise late in the first half.

With both sides looking for a winner, it was Kai Havertz who succeeded in sealing the win for Arsenal with a fine header in the 86th minute.

In other Premier League clashes on Saturday, Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was again on the scoresheet for Fulham in their 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Crystal Palace played a 1-1 draw with Luton FC while Sheffield United held Bournemouth to a 2-2 draw.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now