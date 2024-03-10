Liverpool, Man City play draw at Anfield to keep Arsenal top of EPL

Liverpool and Manchester City played a thrilling 1-1 draw in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Both sides seeking to climb top of the league with a win, failed to find a winner despite many attempts.

Manchester City took the lead in the 23rd minute through John Stones before Alexis Mac Allister scored from the spot-kick on 50 minutes following a foul on Darwin Nunez by keeper Ederson.

With the result, Arsenal, who climbed top with win over Brentford on Saturday, have now remained at the summit after week 28.

The Gunners are on same points with Liverpool, but are top of the league because of a superior goal difference. Manchester City are just one-point behind.

In other Premier League games played on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Aston Villa 4-0 to boost their top-four hopes; Brighton defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 while West Ham and Burnley played a 2-2 draw.

