Sports
Palmer stars as Chelsea beat Newcastle in five-goal thriller
Cole Palmer provided an assist and also scored to help Chelsea secure a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Monday night.
The game played at Stamford Bridge saw the Blues put up a fighting performance as they held tight to their lead to seal victory.
Despite the win, Chelsea remain 11th in the table, with a game in hand on Newcastle who are a point and a place above them.
Read Also: Liverpool, Man City play draw at Anfield to keep Arsenal top of EPL
Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring in the sixth minute through a Palmer assist to put the hosts ahead.
But Aleksander Isak equalised for Newcastle with a powerful effort from the edge of the area.
Palmer then registered on the scoring sheet with a 57th-minute effort before Makhaylo Mudryk made it 3-1 for Chelsea.
As the game neared the end, Jacob Murphy produced a thumping finish on the 90-minute mark to half the deficit for Newcastle.
