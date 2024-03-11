Palmer stars as Chelsea beat Newcastle in five-goal thriller

Cole Palmer provided an assist and also scored to help Chelsea secure a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Monday night.

The game played at Stamford Bridge saw the Blues put up a fighting performance as they held tight to their lead to seal victory.

Despite the win, Chelsea remain 11th in the table, with a game in hand on Newcastle who are a point and a place above them.

Read Also: Liverpool, Man City play draw at Anfield to keep Arsenal top of EPL

Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring in the sixth minute through a Palmer assist to put the hosts ahead.

But Aleksander Isak equalised for Newcastle with a powerful effort from the edge of the area.

Palmer then registered on the scoring sheet with a 57th-minute effort before Makhaylo Mudryk made it 3-1 for Chelsea.

As the game neared the end, Jacob Murphy produced a thumping finish on the 90-minute mark to half the deficit for Newcastle.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now