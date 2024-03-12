Celta Vigo sack Benitez after 8 months in charge

Struggling La Liga club Celta Vigo have shown the door to manager Rafael Benitez who was in charge for less than nine months.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea boss joined the La Liga side on 23 June last year and results have not been as expected according to the club.

Benitez, 63, won just five of his 28 league matches in charge of Celta, leaving the club 17th in the league table.

The club sit outside of the relegation zone by just two points.

It was Benitez’s first managerial role since being sacked by Premier League side Everton in January 2022.

A club statement read: “Rafa Benitez and his staff leave RC Celta after eight months of absolute dedication and total commitment, but in which the team has not obtained the results expected by the club.

“The club would like to express to Rafa Benitez and his assistants its most sincere gratitude for the honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival and the tireless work they have done. RC Celta would also like to wish them the best of luck and success in the future.”

Celta Vigo, who had played 33 games in all competitions and winning nine, are next in La Liga action on Sunday at Sevilla.

