Girona go top of La Liga with first-ever win against Barca

Girona climbed to the top of Spanish topflight La Liga after defeating neighbours Barcelona 4-2 on Sunday night.

Girona was beatin Barcelona for the first time in history.

Goals from Artem Dovbyk, Miguel Gutierrez, Valery Fernandez and Cristhian Stuani gave the visitors a deserved win.

Robert Lewandowski’s header and Ilkay Gundogan’s late goal were mere consolations for Barca.

The result sees Girona open up a two-point gap to Real Madrid.

Girona are also seven points clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid and Barca, who are fourth.

