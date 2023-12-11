Sports
Girona go top of La Liga with first-ever win against Barca
Girona climbed to the top of Spanish topflight La Liga after defeating neighbours Barcelona 4-2 on Sunday night.
Girona was beatin Barcelona for the first time in history.
Goals from Artem Dovbyk, Miguel Gutierrez, Valery Fernandez and Cristhian Stuani gave the visitors a deserved win.
Robert Lewandowski’s header and Ilkay Gundogan’s late goal were mere consolations for Barca.
The result sees Girona open up a two-point gap to Real Madrid.
Girona are also seven points clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid and Barca, who are fourth.
