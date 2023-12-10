Chelsea beaten by Everton as Spurs thrash Newcastle

Chelsea fell to a shock 2-0 defeat to Everton in a Premier League clash at the Goodison Park on Sunday.

It was three consecutive victories for Everton, and it is happening for the first time since 2021.

After a goalless first half, Abdoulaye Doucoure opened scoring in the 54th minute and substitute Lewis Dobbin fired home in added time.

The Sean Dyche side have now moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

The loss is Chelsea’s seventh in the league under Mauricio Pochettino this season, dropping them one place to 11th.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Newcastle United 4-1.

Spurs were leading 4-0 in 90 minutes and were heading to a clean sheet victory before Joelinton fired a consolation for the visitors.

More to follow…

