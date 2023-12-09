Arsenal drop points with slim defeat to Aston Villa

Arsenal missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League after falling to a slim defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Gunners had started the weekend at the summit of the table but were leapfrogged by Liverpool who defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 earlier.

Arsenal could have returned to top if they had won, but fell to a 1-0 defeat to their hosts.

Villa took the lead through skipper John McGinn, who brought Leon Bailey’s cross under control before hammering the ball into the net.

Arsenal had a late Kai Havertz late goal ruled out for handball by referee Jarred Gillett, with the video assistant referee upholding the call after a lengthy review.

With the victory, Aston Villa moved to within two points of the summit, occupying third spot.

