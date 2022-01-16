Iwobi to work under new coach as Everton fire Benitez

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi is set to work under a new coach at his club Everton after Rafael Benitez has been shown the door.

Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday – after less than seven months in charge.

The 61-year-old who had served as Liverpool boss before, became Toffees manager in June following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure to Real Madrid.

Read Also: Benitez demands a lot on me, but I’m willing to put the work in —Iwobi

His sack by the Goodison Park side follows their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Norwich City on Saturday.

Everton have won only one of their last 13 Premier League games and they sit 15th in the table, six points above the relegation places.

The club say an update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.

Meanwhile, Iron is currently with the Super Eagles at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

