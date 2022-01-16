Kanu charges Super Eagles to keep winning, bring AFCON trophy home

Former Nigeria international, Nwankwo Kanu has charged the players and staff of the Super Eagles to maintain their winning run at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kanu also expects that the tournament would be won by the Nigerian national team, which would make it the fourth time the team would lift the trophy.

The Eagles have clinched two victories so far at the tournament being held in Cameroon.

They saw off the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in the opening group game on Tuesday and also thrashed Sudan 3-1 in their second outing on Saturday.

“Congratulations, we keep going, we keep moving, no stopping, two gone. The remaining [games] win, win win, victory all the way,” Kanu tweeted

“The cup is coming back home. Well done the coaching crew, well-done boys and thank you for all your support. We really appreciate it.

“The next game, we need you all, we keep doing it and it keeps working. Up Super Eagles, Up Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles will next play against Guinea-Bissau in their final Group D game on Wednesday, 19 January, 2022.

