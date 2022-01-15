AFCON: Chukwueze, Awoniyi, Simon score as Nigeria beat Sudan to progress

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have on Saturday secured a spot in the knockout stages of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Austin Eguavoen-led side clinched their second victory in the competition, defeating Sudan 3-1 having seen off the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in their opening game.

Samuel Chukwueze opened the scoring on two minutes 18 seconds – a goal that could end up being the tournament’s fastest goal.

The Eagles continued to cruise, and doubled their lead just before half time when Taiwo Awoniyi’s efforts got crowned.

Moses Simon added Nigeria’s third at the start of the second half, before Wali El-din Khedr Safour Daiyeen scored a consolation 20 minutes to time via a VAR-awarded penalty.

The Super Eagles are now into the round of 16 of the competition, but will play Guinea-Bissau in their final group game on Wednesday, 19 January.

