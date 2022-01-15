Coutinho opens account on Villa debut to complete comeback against Man Utd

Phillippe Coutinho scored an important goal for Aston Villa on a day he was making his debut for the club since joining from Barcelona on loan.

The Brazilian scored a late equaliser to complete a late comeback against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils had led 2-0 by 67 minutes following a Bruno Fernandes double, as the visitors were heading to victory.

Read Also: De Bruyne nets winner as Man City beat Chelsea to extend EPL lead

But Jacob Ramsey halved the deficit for Villa on the 77 minutes, to spur the home side to continue to push for at least a point.

Second-half substitute Coutinho then tapped home Ramsey’s square ball in the 82nd minute to equalise.

The goal brought celebrations at both ends of the pitch, as the Steven Gerrard team put up a fine home performance to earn a point from Manchester United.

Earlier in the Premier League, Newcastle played a 1-1 draw with Watford, Norwich defeated Everton 2-1 and Wolves beat Southampton 3-1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now