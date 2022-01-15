Sports
Coutinho opens account on Villa debut to complete comeback against Man Utd
Phillippe Coutinho scored an important goal for Aston Villa on a day he was making his debut for the club since joining from Barcelona on loan.
The Brazilian scored a late equaliser to complete a late comeback against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Red Devils had led 2-0 by 67 minutes following a Bruno Fernandes double, as the visitors were heading to victory.
Read Also: De Bruyne nets winner as Man City beat Chelsea to extend EPL lead
But Jacob Ramsey halved the deficit for Villa on the 77 minutes, to spur the home side to continue to push for at least a point.
Second-half substitute Coutinho then tapped home Ramsey’s square ball in the 82nd minute to equalise.
The goal brought celebrations at both ends of the pitch, as the Steven Gerrard team put up a fine home performance to earn a point from Manchester United.
Earlier in the Premier League, Newcastle played a 1-1 draw with Watford, Norwich defeated Everton 2-1 and Wolves beat Southampton 3-1.
