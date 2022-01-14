AFCON: Morocco advance to knockout stage with win over Comoros

Morocco have joined Cameroon in the round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after bagging a second win in the group stage.

The North Americans booked their place in the knockout stages after a 2-0 victory over Comoros in Group C on Friday.

Having beaten Ghana 1-0 in their opening match, the Moroccans produced yet another superb performance to seal a second win in the group.

In a game that saw them miss loads of chances, Morroco were impressive in every department bar their finishing.

Selim Amallah’s first-half strike looked set to prove the only goal of the game until Zakaria Aboukhlal’s VAR-awarded effort in the 89th minute sealed the win.

Comoros, playing at their first AFCON, had been beaten 1-0 by Gabon in their opener and they needed to take at least a point from their second game.

In Group B, Malawi came from behind to beat Zimbabwe 2-1 to keep their hopes of qualifying for the next round alive.

The win means Malawi are in third place on three points and just one point behind Guinea and Senegal, who played a draw earlier.

