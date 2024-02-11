AFCON Final: Nigeria Police show support for Super Eagles

Messages of goodwill have continued to pour the way of Nigeria’s senior national football team, the Super Eagles, as the Nigeria Police Force, on Sunday, expressed its support for the team and wishing it the strength and agility of an eagle to soar in the African Cup of Nations final holding today.

This was conveyed in a statement posted on the Force’s Facebook page on Sunday.

The statement read: “May the powers above bolster the strength and agility of our Eagle to soar beyond the limits comprehensible by the elephant. And when the eagle alights, may it do so triumphantly clutching the trophy in its claws. Go Super Eagles!

“Just as the eagle on the NPF crest symbolizes strength and authority, may our feathered friends soar to victory today! Show the elephants the true power of the sky! Bring the trophy home to Nigeria!

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash head-to-head with the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire today in the final of the 2023 AFCON.

