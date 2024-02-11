UK minister, Badenoch arrives Nigeria on three-day visit

Kemi Badenoch, the United Kingdom Minister for Business and Trade, has arrived in Nigeria on a three-day visit.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer and Comms Lead, Prosperity and Economic Development, Ndidiamaka Eze, adding that the visit is to deepen the UK-Nigeria partnership.

During her visit, Badenoch alongside the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Helen Grant, will have meetings with the Federal Government, state governors as well as British and Nigerian business leaders and investors, the statement further stated.

“Through these meetings, she will explore current and potential investment and trade activities from education to infrastructure and energy projects, with a potential to create thousands of jobs.

“Minister Badenoch will look to further strengthen the UK-Nigeria partnership, remove barriers to trade and investment, grow business between the two countries, and ensure the City of London’s enabling role for international business is more accessible to Nigeria,” the statement added.

It will be recalled that before this visit, Badenoch in the heat of her quest to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister in 2022, made headlines when she took a swipe at Nigerian politicians and accused them of using public funds for their private matters.

