NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, mother of three, others; recover 7.6 tonnes of illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its operatives arrested a six-month-pregnant woman, a mother of three children, three women and a 42 year old man.

The agency also intercepted

7,609 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs in eight states during the across the country in the past one week.

A statement on Sunday by spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said the arrested suspects were among a total of 24 suspected drug traffickers and dealers arrested in major interdiction operations by operatives of the agency during the week.

Babafemi said thousands of concealed opioid pills were being taken to insurgents/terrorists enclave in Banki area of Borno State.

“The bulk of the seizures was made in Nasarawa state where NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence on Sunday, 4th February, intercepted a truck marked Lagos JJJ 64 YC conveying 367 jumbo bags of cannabis sativa weighing 4,037 kilograms from Akure, Ondo state to be delivered at Shabu area of Lafia, the state capital,” the NDLEA spokesman said.

“Three suspects: Shuaibu Yahaya Liman, 35; Monday Audu, 33, and Linus Samuel, 42 have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

“The following day, Monday 5th, February, operatives in Abuja, FCT, arrested the duo of Jibrin Shuaibu, 23, and Prosper Innih, 17, with 169 bags and 80 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 1,961.5kgs concealed in a truck with registration number Ogun WDE 557 XC.

“The truck was intercepted during a stop and search operation along Abaji–Abuja highway on their way from Uzeba to Dei-Dei, FCT.

“In another operation by NDLEA operatives in Abuja on Tuesday, 6th February, a suspect, Abdulhameed Dauda, 27, was arrested with 89kgs of the same psychoactive substance loaded into his truck in Owo, Ondo state to be delivered at Gwagwalada in FCT.

“On the same day, operatives also intercepted another driver, Hassan Ade, 30, transporting 696.5kgs of the same substance loaded in Idoani, Ondo state to be delivered at Gwagwalada and Dei-Dei in FCT.

“A follow up operation led to the arrest of a mother of three children, Mrs. Joy Chukwuka, 42, linked with the consignment.

“In Ondo state, apart from the seizure of 633.5kgs of cannabis at Eleyere, Ogbese in Akure North LGA, NDLEA operatives also recovered 59 jumbo bags of same substance loaded in a truck marked GAD 287 XA heading to Northern part of the country.

“Detergents were sprayed on the cannabis bags ostensibly to suppress the odour of the psychoactive weed, while 192 packs of table water were loaded on top to conceal the illicit consignment.

“Not less than 187kgs of same substance were seized by operatives at Sapele road, Benin, Edo state while in Kano, NDLEA officers on Monday 5th February arrested 58-year-old Bashir Attahir in Bachirawa area of the state with 216,000 pills of tramadol 250mg.

‘Another suspect, Ejike Moses Nmenme, 47, was nabbed the following day Tuesday 6th Feb with 25,190 capsules of tramadol and different quantities of rohypnol and codeine syrup along Emir road, Sabon Gari area of the city while the duo of Yusuf Abdullahi Musa, 35, and Yusuf Musa, 28, were nabbed at Gadar Tamburawa, with 1,000 ampoules of tramadol injection on Thursday 8th February.

“In Borno state, a 42-year-old suspected supplier of illicit drugs to insurgents in Banki, a border region between Nigeria and Cameroon, Ahmad Mohammed was arrested by NDLEA operatives on Friday 9th February at Bama check point.

“When his luggage was searched 20,000 capsules of tramadol were recovered from him while on his way to deliver the opioid consignment in the border town.

“A six-month pregnant woman, Amarachi Akaolisa, 25, and another lady, Ifeoma Iheanyi, 21, were among six suspects arrested for dealing in illicit substances in Oraifite and Umuni-Evili, Aguleri, Anambra state.

“Others nabbed include: Okwuchukwu Chukwuka; Onyedika Ngwu; Ekene Hyginus and Nzomiwu Ikechukwu. Recovered from them were over 6 kilograms of cannabis, tramadol, diazepam and codeine syrup in raids conducted NDLEA operatives between Tuesday 6th and Thursday 8th Feb in parts of the state.

“In Lagos, two ladies, Boluwatife Adebayo and Omolade Fola Adebayo were among suspects arrested during raids in parts of the state on Saturday, 10th February.

“While Ogah Sunday Adole and Boluwatife Adebayo were arrested at Agidingbi, Ikeja, in connection with 220grams of cannabis, 10.6 litres of codeine syrup, and other psychotropic substances,

“Omolade Fola Adebayo was nabbed at Ijesha with various quantities of cannabis, codeine syrup, rohypnol and molly,” the statement said.

