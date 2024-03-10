Metro
NDLEA uncovers drugs hidden in vehicle engines, tyres (Video)
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says its operatives discovered illicit drugs hidden in the engine compartments and tyre tubes of commercial vehicles.
The Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, announced this in a post on his verified X account on Sunday along with a video of intercepted contraband items.
“Narco-trend update: The desperation by drug traffickers is appalling. So, should passengers start searching the engine compartment and tyre tubes of commercial vehicles before they board now? These videos provide some insight into why #ndlea_nigeria officers are on the highway,” Babafemi wrote.
NDLEA arrests four suspected members of drug cartel, declares 11 wanted
According to the NDLEA spokesman, operatives intercepted the consignment of illicit drug, a 5.2kg of cannabis sativa and opioids concealed in the engine compartment of an interstate commercial bus with the plate number VDY 187 XA on Thursday, March 7, along Gbongan–Ibadan road in Osun State, during a stop and search operation on the highway.
In a related statement, Babafemi said operatives of the agency had, on March 6, arrested a 26-year-old lady, Obasanmi Esther Iyanu, who produces and distributes skuchies. She was arrested during a raid on her hideout in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.
He stated that at least 16.5 litres of the illicit substance and different quantities of molly and cannabis were recovered from her during the raid.
