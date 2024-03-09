Five die in Ondo auto crash

At least five people died and several others were injured in an auto crash along the Benin-Ore-Shagamu Expressway in the Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State on Saturday evening.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the accident in a statement in Akure.

She said a Toyota Hiace heading to Lagos was involved in the crash.

Odunlami said: “The police have moved injured victims to the nearest hospital, while the dead have been moved to the mortuary of the same hospital.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the accident, while effort is on to contact the families of the passengers involved in the accident.”

