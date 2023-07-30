Two die in Ondo auto crash

At least two persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Akure-Owo expressway in Akure, Ondo State, on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Ezekiel Son’Allah, said in a statement in Akure that a trailer and a private motorcycle were involved in the accident.

He blamed the accident on reckless driving.

He said: “Two persons, a male, and a female, lost their lives and one person sustained injury in the accident. The identities of the victims are yet to be identified.

“The bodies of the dead victims were deposited at the state specialist hospital morgue in Akure.”

