Metro
Police begins investigation to identify man electrocuted inside transformer in Imo
The Imo State police command has commenced investigations to unravel the identity of a middle-aged man who was electrocuted while allegedly stealing cables from a transformer.
The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday night in Owerri.
He said the victim’s body had been evacuated to a morgue.
Okoye said the incident occurred on Wednesday at one of the transformers located inside the premises of the Government College, Owerri.
READ ALSO: Police kills suspected armed robber, arrests 2 in Imo
He said that the police had already commenced an investigation into the identity of the electrocuted man and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“We can confirm that there was an electrocution in the school compound and investigations are ongoing to determine the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the spokesman said.
