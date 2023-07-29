Metro
Police kills suspected armed robber, arrests 2 in Imo
Police operatives in Imo on Saturday killed a suspected member of an armed robbery gang in the state.
Eyewitnesses told journalists that a seven-man gang in a white Hilux van robbed a jewellery shop at Ikenegbu in Owerri at about 12noon and came in contact with the police operatives on their way out of the shop premises.
One of the gang members suspected to be the driver was killed in a gun duel with the operatives while others fled in disarray.
Two other members of the gang were later arrested by the police.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill two policemen in Imo fresh attack
The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye confirmed the death of the suspects while parading the two suspects to journalists in Owerri.
He said: “At the point of arrest, one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, two live ammunition, one military camouflage, and some other military accouterments were recovered from the suspects.”
