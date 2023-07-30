Police arrests 88 suspected criminals in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested 88 suspected criminals hours after the launch of “Operation Flush” in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this when Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) hosted him during its monthly congress in Ikeja.

The Lagos State police command launched the “Operation Flush” on Thursday over security concerns in the state.

Owohunwa said the operatives recovered hard drugs and arms were during raids on criminals’ hideouts in Orile Iganmu and other parts of the state.

READ ALSO: Police kills suspected armed robber, arrests 2 in Imo

He said: “On Thursday, we held a meeting and we launched the Operation Flush. So, many divisions have undertaken raids of black spots.

“We have taken some actions; if you pass through Orile, you will see it and we are going to have permanent police deployment along that stretch, but it didn’t stop there.

“I had to call the local government chairman; the truth is that the place isn’t under construction.

“So, I think the best way to manage it is to have palliatives, and then there will be some raids to complement it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now