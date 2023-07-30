Metro
Adamawa gov imposes 24-hour curfew as residents loot warehouses
Adamawa State is under a 24-hour curfew as ordered by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.
The governor made the announcement, on Sunday, in response to the increasing attacks by thugs breaking into warehouses and stealing food and other commodities.
On his verified Twitter account, Fintiri stated that the government had taken the step as a preventative measure to stop the rising violence by hoodlums attacking people and establishments.
Read Also: Adamawa civil servants to receive N10,000 subsidy palliatives
The governor said, “Effective immediately Sunday, July 30, 2023, I, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, have declared a 24-hour curfew in Adamawa State due to escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses.
“No movement is allowed, except for essential duties with valid ID. Your safety is our priority – please comply for the well-being of all,” he wrote.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...