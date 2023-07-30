Adamawa gov imposes 24-hour curfew as residents loot warehouses

Adamawa State is under a 24-hour curfew as ordered by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The governor made the announcement, on Sunday, in response to the increasing attacks by thugs breaking into warehouses and stealing food and other commodities.

On his verified Twitter account, Fintiri stated that the government had taken the step as a preventative measure to stop the rising violence by hoodlums attacking people and establishments.

The governor said, “Effective immediately Sunday, July 30, 2023, I, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, have declared a 24-hour curfew in Adamawa State due to escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses.

“No movement is allowed, except for essential duties with valid ID. Your safety is our priority – please comply for the well-being of all,” he wrote.

