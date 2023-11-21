A’Court dismisses SDP suit seeking to sack Adamawa governor, Fintiri

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Tuesday, dismissed the petition of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Adamawa State, Dr. UMAR Ardo against the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The appellate court dismissed Ardo’s appeal after reserving judgment on Friday, November 10th.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the appellate court, had, after hearing the submissions brought before it by Ardo, his deputy, Amos Yusuf and the SDP, reserved judgment to a date that would be communicated to parties in the matter.

Ardo had prayed the court through his counsel to allow the appeal and annul the election of Fintiri, among other prayers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Fintiri, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were listed as first to fourth respondents, however, urged the court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit.

Ardo approached the appellate court to challenge the judgment of the Adamawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed his petition seeking to nullify Fintiri’s election as the governor of Adamawa State.

While delivering judgment, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice T. O. Uloho, dismissed the petition, saying that it was incompetent, defective, incongruous and not properly instituted and that the petitioners were not certain with what they want.

She also declared that the petitioners had lumped the ground of corrupt practices and non compliance with the Electoral Act and failed to file written statement of names of witnesses they intended to call

