Adamawa civil servants to receive N10,000 subsidy palliatives

Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has approved a palliative of N10,000 per month for civil personnel and retirees for a period of six months to lessen the painful impacts of the elimination of the petrol subsidy.

Dr. Edgar Amos, the chief of staff for the governor, revealed this during a Wednesday Q&A with journalists in Yola.

The governor also approved the complete implementation of the federal minimum wage for workers in local government, according to Amos, the chairman of the special committee on reducing the consequences of the elimination of gasoline subsidies on the state’s people. This will take effect in August.

He claims that the governor also gave his approval for the purchase of 20 trucks of rice and 70 trucks of corn for distribution to the populace at a reduced price.

He further said the government would purchase 50 trucks of fertiliser for state civil servants at subsidised rate.

He said plans had been concluded to purchase shuttle buses to convey workers to and fro the state secretariat and for inter-local government transport.

Amos said the measures were part of the recommendations submitted by the special committee constituted to work out palliatives to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal policy.

